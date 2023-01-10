Chipotle food in tray with caption 'POV: Ordering a Quesadilla from chipotle' 'Chipotle count your effing days' (l) Chipotle building with sign (c) Chipotle food in tray and quesadilla being held above with caption 'POV: Ordering a Quesadilla from chipotle' 'Chipotle count your effing days' (r)

‘Chipotle count your effing days’: Customer orders a quesadilla and receives a tortilla without cheese

The TikToker wrote that she has regularly ordered the menu item.

Internet Culture

Posted on Jan 10, 2023

A Chipotle customer found an unwelcome surprise in her takeout box after ordering a quesadilla from the restaurant chain—a tortilla with no cheese.

The customer, Ashley Marie (@chef.cupcake), posted about her unsatisfactory order on TikTok, where she called the mistake “inexcusable.” As of Tuesday, the video has more than 42,000 views.

“POV: ordering a quesadilla from Chipotle,” the video’s on-screen text says. Another block of text adds, “Chipotle count your effing days.”

In the video, Marie opens her takeout box and unfolds the empty tortilla inside to show that it’s just a tortilla without cheese.

@chef.cupcake

#chipotlequesadilla #countyourdays @Chipotle this is inexcusable!!! 🤬

♬ original sound – Yasssssss 🔥

Several viewers commented laughing emojis under the video, but others didn’t think it was so funny.

“The same thing happened to me,” one viewer commented with a sad emoji.

“Report it to customer service and get your free meal and reward,” another viewer urged.

Some users said they would have taken the tortilla right back to the Chipotle they ordered from.

“🤣🤣🤣🤣 naw cause i would’ve been ready to throw that at who made it cause stop playing,” one user said.

One viewer was skeptical that Chipotle offers quesadillas on its menu. They commented, “They don’t sell quesadillas people damn.”

In reply to that comment, the creator wrote, “I’ve been ordering a quesadilla for a decade now, before it was a menu item. It’s definitely on the menu. Plus I order this online.”

Chipotle’s website does indeed offer customers the option to build their own quesadilla.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Chipotle via email.

*First Published: Jan 10, 2023, 5:45 pm CST

