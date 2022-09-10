‘I made him sandwiches again — with extra pickle’: Jack in the Box worker gets back at customer who threw a fit over pickles in his free sandwich

A Jack in the Box worker says she received a repeat visit from a TikTok-infamous man who doesn’t like pickles.

The TikToker, Crystalino (@crystalino.xo), posted in July about a man and his wife who walked through the drive-thru at the Jack in the Box she works for. At the time, the man gave her “a whole life story” about how hungry he and his wife was, but they didn’t have any money.

Crystalino says she felt sorry for the couple and used her free employee meal discount to make them a meal. She gave them two Junior Jacks, two tacos, and two orders of fries free of charge. She says the man was “so so nice” and grateful, until he came back two minutes later. The man had the sandwich open, complaining about the pickles inside.

“He was like ‘I don’t fucking like pickles’ and threw it and left,” Crystalino says in the video from July.

About two months later, she says the man visited her Jack in the Box again with the same sob story, apparently not recognizing Crystalino from the last time. The TikToker posted a second video sharing how she decided to handle the man this time, knowing his hatred for pickles.

Instead of calling the man out for throwing the sandwiches on the floor last time, Crystalino told the man not to worry.

“And you know what I did? I made him sandwiches again—with extra pickle,” she says.

The TikToker’s trick received abundant praise in the video’s comments, but some viewers said they would have taken it a step further.

“Should have been just bread with a pickle patty tbh,” one viewer commented on the video.

“I would’ve gave him a bag of pickles,” a second viewer commented.

A third said, “The way I would’ve given him just pickles.”

Other suggestions included giving the man pickle juice instead of soda, soaking his bread with pickle juice and adding pickles to his fries.

Some viewers said they would have called out the man and refused to feed him again.

“I would’ve said ‘yeah when you threw a fit over pickles? I remember,'” one user commented.

“I would’ve just asked ‘oh that’s right, and no pickles this time right?’ and get his reaction,” another user said.

