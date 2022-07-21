Worker says her manager at Panera spanked her after she clocked in without apron￼

A 21-year-old TikToker says her manager at Panera spanked her because she clocked in for work without her apron on.

In a TikTok posted on July 20, Jya (@unhingedaquarius) said her general manager at Panera spanked her “because she didn’t want [Jya] to clock in without her apron on.”

“When my general manager thought it would be okay to SPANK me, a 21-year-old woman,” Jya wrote in the video’s overlay text.

Jya said her manager requested to have a “sit down” so that they can discuss what happened. She also said she reported the incident to Panera’s corporate offices and filed a police report. It’s unclear where the incident took place.

“I don’t play about people putting hands on me,” Jya wrote in the video’s overlay text.

In the video’s caption, the TikToker wrote her manager downplayed the severity of the situation to other people. “I need it to be on record somewhere bc shes already been lying to my other managers saying i THINK she hit me and that it was a tap,” Jya said.

On Thursday, Jya’s video had almost 800,000 views.

In a comment on her video, Jya said Panera’s corporate offices contacted her on the evening that she uploaded her TikTok. She said that she won’t be deleting her video unless her lawyer “advises” her to do so and that she will also be filing a complaint to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Jya posted a follow-up TikTok on July 20 stating the “whole crew” is on her “side” and that her manager lied and said that she only lightly tapped Jya. She also clarifies she hasn’t quit her job because she is close with her co-workers.

“I’m not the only one who has problems with her,” Jya says of her manager.

In Jya’s most recent TikTok, she says she was able to report the incident to corporate after tweeting about it and being provided a phone number to call by Panera.

“They’ve made it extremely difficult to even get in touch with HR,” Jya commented on her viral video. “I had to slide into the DMS of Panera support’s twitter account to beg for just a phone number.”

Jya also commented that the entire situation was shocking and humiliating and that she wants the manager to “face consequences.”

Many commenters on Jya’s viral video classified her manager’s actions as sexual assault.

“That is SA [sexual assault],” @meganelisabeth96 commented.

“That’s SA taker her to court,” @yahhhhhzzz wrote. “And she’s your manager.”

“Don’t let them get away with that,” @eddieandisis commented. “They did wrong and they know it.”

Others advised Jya on how to proceed.

“Document everything! Every conversation you have with them, put it in writing. If they insist on talking, tell them you’re recording everything,” @adrierose wrote.

“Keep fighting,” @whoabri_ commented.

