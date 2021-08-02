Video: Man follows, harasses driver over Black Lives Matter car flag

A series of videos showing a man following and cutting off a driver with a “Black Lives Matter” flag, only to yell “all lives matter” at them, has gone viral on social media.

In the first video, posted by Erika Harris (@erikaharris14_), a man driving a pickup truck follows Harris close to her bumper and flashes his lights at her over and over. In the second video, it appears that he has passed her and is in the other lane. When she pulls up next to him with her window down, he asks, “Are you happy with yourself?”

She replies: “Yeah, you wanna cut somebody off in your company truck? Because I got a BLM flag? You’re gonna cut me off on Rosedale Highway, right?”

“I cut you off?” he answers. It appears there is someone sitting in his passenger seat, who at one point can be heard saying, “Oh my god.”

“Yes, sir. And don’t worry I got it on video and I got your plates. Exactly buddy,” she says.

“Turn me in, I don’t give a shit!” he says before speeding off.

“All right I will, watch!” she finishes.

In the third video, Harris pulls up next to the pickup again. He rolls his window down and says, “Hey, sweetheart, all lives matter. Put this fuckin’ on YouTube.”

The two then begin arguing, but it’s hard to hear the audio. She asks him if that’s why he cut her off previously. She tells him to “pull over, let’s go!” And he keeps repeating, “All lives matter, bitch,” and gives her the middle finger as he drives off again.

Harris, who according to her Twitter bio is an organizer of 661Voices Hear—an activist group in the Bakersfield, California, area—tweeted the videos early this morning along with still shots of the company name and phone number listed on the man’s truck.

Over 69,000 people have viewed Harris’s video. Other popular social media accounts have also shared the video, including @davenewworld_2 on Twitter and @balleralert on Instagram, whose posts garnered more than 250,000 views combined.

Twitter users were quick to do research and post information about the man in the pickup and the business that is advertised on his truck.

“That’s a nice business you got there Rockey….” wrote @PDX_DianeS, who attached a screenshot of the business page for Rockey’s Truck and Trailer Repair that is associated with the number that was printed on the truck.

That’s a nice business you got there Rockey….. pic.twitter.com/SVSL0j5J88 — Conflicted Existence (@PDX_DianeS) August 2, 2021

The business is located in Shafter, California, and many people posted a link to its Facebook account and encouraged others to let the business know about the truck driver.

Comments have since piled up on the page, with people speculating that the driver of the truck is the business’s owner. The Daily Dot could not confirm the identity of the man.

“You will pay for your racist rant and trying to run that lady off the road,” wrote Pat Miller.

Black Lives Matter stickers have been posted under every recent post from the business by people trying to call attention to the incident.

Harris tweeted later asking people to leave the man’s family, especially his children, out of the situation, saying, “At the end of the day we can’t control how our parents act and the family should not be targeted because this mans poor choices!!”

Others felt that Harris should have gotten the police involved and not engaged with the man due to safety concerns.

I hope you reported his reckless behavior to the local police department. He said you could film him and share it on the internet. — Betty (@RomantiqueBetty) August 2, 2021

“Our police department would’ve gave this man a high five. Bakersfield police are just like the man in the truck!” Harris responded.

No joke. A good friend (Black woman) was attacked by a White male road rager in Baton Rouge. She was able to get away, but not before he broke her arm and dislocated her shoulder through her car window.



I used to be flippant with these glassbowls. That reformed me for good. — 🌈Elizabeth ACCOUNTIBILITY Rose🌊 (@erose001) August 2, 2021

Many pointed out the hypocrisy of the truck driver who yelled “all lives matter” but ultimately put Harris’s life in danger by trying to drive her off the road.

“Your life matters so much to this guy he had to flip you off,” tweeted @tomjensen6.

The Daily Dot reached out to the alleged truck driver, but his phone number has been disconnected. We also reached out to Harris for comment.

