‘F*ck your car!’: Man rams shopping cart into woman’s car after she rejects him in viral TikTok

A TikTok showing an explosive outburst a man had after a woman he didn’t know declined to give him her number has viewers rehashing the ongoing argument over the dangers women face from random men.

TikToker @maybeimlowclass was walking with her dog to her car in a Walmart parking lot at night when she was approached by a man she seemingly didn’t know.

He followed her to her car and called out, asking for her number. She politely declined.

“You got a man? You single?” he pressed.

“I’m good,” she said.

He didn’t let up, instead inquiring as to what social media she has.

“Snapchat? Twitter? OnlyFans?” he asked.

Despite her repeatedly telling him that she’s “good” and he could go, the man kept bothering her, sounding more and more agitated.

“Where you going? I can’t talk to you?” he demanded. “Can I come pet your doggy?”

After pressing for her social media handles and numbers again to no avail, he confirmed that they were at her car, before running directly into it with an empty shopping cart.

“Fuck your car!” he screamed.

The video cut out abruptly after that, but not before showing a massive dent in the side of her car where the cart allegedly hit it—the camera angle didn’t capture the actual impact, but a thudding sound can be heard. Her video has been viewed 939,000 times since posting Saturday.

The TikToker captioned her video “Being a girl first hand experience,” and many viewers readily chimed in with how this is the sort of dilemma women are often faced with when approached by unfamiliar men. It’s impossible to know how someone is going to react when they are rejected, and violent outbursts certainly aren’t out of the question.

“Just say no and look what happens,” wrote @chrissy_beauty. “Boys don’t know how to take rejection.”

“Men really say they’re not sensitive but throw a temper tantrum when said no to,” @y11ng1 added.

Another viewer admitted her “anxiety just went crazy watching this. We can’t even respond to them cause they think we interested.”

The TikTok also brought the “not all men” crew out in full force, with some people insisting the video must have been staged while others combed through the comments to complain about people expressing their concerns about experiencing something like this themselves.

“Real or not people need to realize this happens to us all the time,” @chrispicream22 challenged those who questioned the content of the video. “It’s not a compliment. It scares us. Take the loss and go.”

