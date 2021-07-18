Video: Man follows and tries to fight women who rejected him

In a viral Twitter video shared on Saturday, a man appears to follow and attack two women who rejected him.

I need to find this guy that feels like it’s okay to lay his hand on women after rejection. pic.twitter.com/7PPV2nPsrW — 𝒫𝑜.𝓃𝓍 (@Chin8doll) July 17, 2021

You can even see the way he charged at me in the video. He was on smoke he wanted to fight us as if we had beef. At this point I had to call my man because there is no way I’m fighting or should have to fight a male. — 𝒫𝑜.𝓃𝓍 (@Chin8doll) July 17, 2021

“Take your friend. He’s a bitch,” one of the women says in the video after the man forcefully pushes her arm. The video garnered more than 693,000 views on Twitter and sparked outrage about the harm and violence that stems from toxic masculinity.

“After he pushed me, I had to hit him because he should’ve never laid his hands on me because he was rejected,” one of the women wrote on Twitter. “I was even polite. I should never have to fight a man.”

The man had allegedly followed the two women while shouting at them after they told him they were not single. Despite their attempts to ignore him, @Chin8doll shares on Twitter that the man got into her friend’s face as if he was about to hit her.

“He wanted to fight us as if we had beef,” she writes. “It’s men that don’t know how to handle rejection that turn into rapists and abusers. THIS SHIT IS NOT OKAY!”

The woman took to Twitter to identify the man and his friends who she said had been laughing the whole time. Through his Snapchat, the man who pushed her was identified as Mayowa, a student at Nottingham Trent University in England. A day later, she shared that the men had been found and would report them.

“Ladies, please stay safe, especially as the clubs are opening soon,” the women wrote. “Some men can’t control themselves.”

People online shared their support and concern for her safety.

“This is the reason why women give out fake numbers,” one user commented.

When one person told her to show some respect to her boyfriend and herself by not dressing to “give signals,” the woman fought back and said they were missing the real issue.

“The way I dress should not concern you this much,” the woman replied. “Women can wear whatever they want and that shouldn’t mean something. You have a backwards way of thinking and that’s what you should be concerned about.”

You’re very embarrassing, the way I dress should not concern you this much. Women can wear whatever they want and that shouldn’t “mean something”. You have a backwards way of thinking, and that’s what you should be concerned about. Not the way i dress. https://t.co/koV8FFjHF6 — 𝒫𝑜.𝓃𝓍 (@Chin8doll) July 17, 2021

@Chin8doll did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

