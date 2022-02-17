TikToker films man making inappropriate facial gestures, growling at her in McDonald’s drive-thru before cutting her in line and hitting truck in front of him

In a viral video, a TikToker films a man making strange facial gestures and growling at her in the McDonald’s drive-thru while trying to cut them in line. He then hit the truck in front of them before leaving.

“My bestie and I were just trying to get milkshakes before bed but instead we got harassed and witnessed a hit and run,” the user, @grungygrandma420, wrote via text on the video.

The man in the car parallel to the TikToker starts making inappropriate faces at them, licking his lips and waving. He then starts growling at them like a pirate and pretends to bite at them.

“Stop, he’s being weird,” one of the women in the car says.

“It’s fucking McDonald’s. It’s McDonald’s. You’re not just gonna cut in line,” the other says.

The man inches his car forward, in front of the TikToker’s car, before hitting the truck in front of them. The TikToker then tries to catch his license plate on video.

“Good going, dickhead. Oh, I can’t wait to talk to the cops,” she says.

As the two back their car away from the drive-thru, the man pulls away from the truck and leaves.

In a follow-up video, the TikToker says that they were waiting in line at a McDonald’s near the Michigan State University campus for 10 minutes before the man pulled up next to them. She says he started staring at them while trying to cut in line.

She says the man almost hit their car before hitting the truck. After the man left, she says she got out to talk to the woman in the truck and sent her the video of the incident. She says it appeared to crack the “corner step” of her truck. She says they did not call the police and left it up to the truck driver.

The video received nearly 1 million views on TikTok, and several users shared what they would do in that strange situation.

“Hell no my glock woulda been pulled out,” one user said.

“Woulda turned my phone to him with 911 dialed in,” said another.

“The way my anger is set up i woulda been out here so quick … glad y’all are safe,” a third user said.

The Daily Dot reached out to @grungygrandma420 via TikTok comment and McDonald’s via email.

Today’s top stories: