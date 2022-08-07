‘Men in general…just need to do f*cking better’: Gas station employee defends young coworker against man who was harassing her

A TikToker has gone viral after sharing a video of themselves defending their coworker against a customer who was harassing her.

In a video posted by user Whitney (@sadgirlyhouroffical), she can be seen yelling at the customer and telling him to leave.

“You’re making her fucking uncomfortable! Leave!” she shouts at the beginning of the video.

“No you are, you stupid bitch!” he retorts.

“Get the fuck out!” she screams. The man then leaves.

The initial video has over 1.7 million views and has inspired several follow-ups. “Man would NOT take no for an answer,” Whitney captioned the clip.

In one follow-up, Whitney explains what happened from her perspective.

To summarize, Whitney was working when she observed a man outside staring at her coworker, which she claimed occurred for around five minutes.

When he eventually came inside, he approached the coworker and said that she was “the most beautiful thing [he’s] ever seen.”

While the coworker politely accepted the initial compliment, the customer went further, asking her questions about her name, age, and personal life. From this point, Whitney notes that the coworker pretended to be “the biggest bitch so he could fuck off,” hoping to dissuade further confrontation.

After the man inquired whether Whitney’s coworker was single, Whitney stepped in, claiming that they were together in order to stop the man from asking any more questions. This did not work, as the man then asked if she “share[d]”—seemingly inquiring if the relationship was open.

Once Whitney said that they did not, “he just looks her dead in her fucking soul, and leans in fucking closer and says that he is going to fucking desecrate her,” she claims.

This set Whitney off, leading to the events seen in the initial video.

“Men in this fucking town, of North Carolina, need to do fucking better, because I am so fucking tired of it,” she concludes. “Men in general, of any fucking state, just need to do fucking better.”

In an additional follow-up TikTok, Whitney says that she transferred stores and did not report the initial incident to the police as “cops down there don’t do nothing.”

“Last time I called them, they acted like it was such an inconvenience for them to come to my safety,” she recalls.

Thankfully, she says she is enjoying work at her new location and is complimentary of her new co-workers, her customers, and the police officers who serve the new location.

Commenters under the original video were thankful for Whitney’s actions.

“Normalize screaming at men who are out of line,” one user wrote.

“Thank you for standing up to this guy instead of just filming him,” another added.

“HELL YEAH BABE IM PROUD OF YOU,” a further user stated.

We’ve reached out to Whitney via TikTok comment.

