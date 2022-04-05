‘I am a woman living alone’: Man allegedly climbs onto TikToker’s balcony with a razor blade to cut down her Pride flag

A woman says that a man climbed onto her second-story balcony to cut down her Pride flag with a razor blade.

@kel_morgan posted a video of the man climbing down from her balcony on April 4. In it, she says that when she asked the man what he was doing, he just handed her the flag, which she shows in the TikTok.

“I am a woman living alone. This could have been scary,” the TikToker wrote in the video’s caption. “This is why we need pride.”

The TikToker posted the video twice; the posts garnered a collective 660,000 views.

https://www.tiktok.com/@kel_morgan/video/7082766166242151726/

In a follow up video, @kel_morgan says that she was later informed (after the flag was cut down) that the people who took down the flag are “maintenance workers.” She said that she was told the workers would be on her balcony and instructed to take any “valuables” on her balcony inside.

“I don’t know why they had to be on our balconies, and I don’t know why they cut this down,” the TikToker says in the follow-up video. “I don’t think that was necessary still.”

Some commenters on @kel_morgan’s follow-up video didn’t think that @kel_morgan was given enough notice for her flag to have been taken down.

“Aren’t they supposed to give you 24 hour notice?” @acropolis_21 commented. “Sounds like they sent it to cover [their] tracks.”

“That’s a call to the front office at the very least and an email with the video of which worker damaged your property,” @settone08 wrote.

“Don’t hear any excuses just call the police,” @tomhardybussy commented.

Others commented that it seemed like the maintenance man was simply doing his job.

In an Instagram direct message to the Daily Dot, @kel_morgan said that she was “not sure” what the workers were told they could remove.

“At the very least I think we should have been informed ahead of time,” she told the Daily Dot. “I think I was extra sensitive because this stuff happens and it’s scary, but hopefully these guys were just doing their job.”

Today’s top stories