‘That energy changed up quickly!’: Man confronts woman for allegedly calling him the N-word, demands an apology in viral TikTok

A viral TikTok video shows a Black man confronting a woman for allegedly calling him the N-word near a pizza joint in Brooklyn.

Jamaly Bello (@darkskindrizzy) filmed and posted the video from an N&D Pizza on West 9th Street in Brooklyn. The video has 1.2 million views.

The overlay reads: “I was just minding my business walking home, and this white lady called me the N-word and told me to go back to Africa.” The footage starts after her alleged comment.

“Who are you calling a [N-word]?” he asks the woman after following her in the pizza place to confront her.

He casks her the question again, and she tells the cashier she is upset. He walks the woman into a corner.

“You ready to die?” he asks her. She says she isn’t and scurries away. He then spits on the woman.

“Who’s the [N-word] now?” he asks.

“I can’t breathe,” she screams out.

“Nobody!” she yells.

“Nobody, right?” he replies

“Say ‘I’m sorry,'” he demands.

“I’m sorry!” she replies.

The comments on the video are a bit divided, with some believing the man went overboard.

One commented: “Not you spitting on her. I’m all for intimidation, but the spit was assault. She could press charges.”

However, the majority applauded his response. One commenter stated that “she deserves to be downgraded. That spit showed her exactly what it feels like to be talked down upon.”

The top comment read: “WE NOT PLAYING WITH YALL NO MORE PERIOD.”

“When you tolerate the disrespect, you allow them to continue to act in a disrespectful manner,” another commenter said.

“That energy changed up quickly,” another quipped.

One viewer believed he should have walked away from the woman, saying: “Ever her of being the bigger person and walk away? Obviously, this woman is stupid af, no reason to give her attention.”

Another commenter responded to that comment: “Being the bigger person is overrated asf; bad people deserve the energy back.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Bello and N&D Pizza for comment.

