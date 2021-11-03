‘This needs to be taken care of now’: Streamer pepper sprays unsuspecting people, calls them the N-word in viral videos

In videos posted on Reddit and Twitter between Oct. 20 and Oct. 24, Los Angeles streamer Hanzo pepper sprays people’s eyes. In two of the videos, he accuses them of doing things that might warrant pepper spraying—like pulling a gun on him or “touching girls.” But there is no evidence of either happening in the videos posted.

Posted on Reddit by u/amznfx on Oct. 20, a video Hanzo streamed shows him yelling at a Black man walking down the street. Hanzo tells the man repeatedly he wants to fight him. Eventually, he runs up beside the man and pepper sprays him. Hanzo then runs to a grocery store.

“This guy right here’s threatened to shoot me with a gun,” Hanzo says to a cashier after pepper spraying the man. He also asks the cashier to call the police. He then chases the man.

A frame in the video states that it was streamed on Prism Live Video.

The video was also featured by @TizzyEnt, who identifies people in controversial viral videos. The TikToker said that Hanzo’s actions were “paramount to trying to get that man killed.”

Only a day later, @Imposter_Edits posted a video of Hanzo pepper spraying someone else on Twitter. In it, Hanzo is chatting with a man and then suddenly pepper sprays his eyes. Hanzo immediately says “don’t touch girls like that,” and rides away from the man on his bike.

“Oops,” Hanzo says, looking into the camera. “Fuck that guy.”

In a Twitter direct message to the Daily Dot, @Imposter_Edits said that he “doesn’t know much about Hanzo.”

“I’ve just been keeping up with his stories online,” @Imposter_Edits continued.

This is a streamer (hanzo?) that uses the same trash network as people like "Baked Alaska" he's been getting his content by maceing unsuspecting people late at night then claiming they had a weapon, or in this case, touches girls.

Pay attention to the chat. pic.twitter.com/boC8okmvKf — 🥀_Imposter_🕸️ (@Imposter_Edits) October 21, 2021

In a video posted on Oct. 24, Hanzo pepper sprays another person and calls the person behind the camera the N-word. The person who was pepper sprayed was identified as a YouTuber by the Reddit account that posted the video, u/karuso2012.

The video shows the man who was pepper sprayed and his friend behind the camera asking a gas station cashier for milk or water for the man’s eyes. Hanzo also appears in the video attempting to pepper spray them again.

“Tell him to kill himself,” Hanzo says of the person he just sprayed. The person behind the camera talks of filing a police report. The cameraman also calls Hanzo a homophobic slur and threatens to dox him.

Comments and replies on all three videos were expressed surprise and disgust at Hanzo’s actions.

On Nov. 1, @TizzyEnt posted a follow up TikTok on Hanzo that shows clips of him holding a chair which he says he will use to kill a homeless person.

“This needs to be taken care of now,” says @TizzyEnt in the video, listing Hanzo’s alleged real name and revealing his time at a mental hospital. “He is clearly still very mentally ill.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department, r/amznfx, r/karuso2012, and @TizzyEnt. Hanzo could not be reached for comment.

