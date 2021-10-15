‘Do you not remember?’: TikToker confronts police officer who allegedly put him in jail

A viral video shows a man confronting a police officer who allegedly accused him of selling marijuana. The man says he was falsely accused and that he was sent to jail for six years.

TikTok user @kingbolo19000 filmed and posted the video, which has 108,000 views. The caption reads: “This Fairfield police officer put me in jail about six years ago falsely accusing me simply, and I was sleeping my car.”

The footage begins with @kingbolo19000, who is accompanied by his son, having already interrupted the Fairfield police officer in question. The officer was interacting with another man inside a convenience store. It appears @kingbolo19000 instantly recognized the cop and wanted to say his piece about how the officer allegedly wronged him years ago.

“You sent me to jail because to say that I was trying to sell weed,” he alleged. “I had my cannabis card and two zips of weed with me. I had legal weed with me, and you still tried to coerce me into saying that I was selling weed that night.”

“Do you not remember?” he questioned.

The officer seems surprised and says he failed to recall the incident. He points to the older gentleman he was speaking with, but @kingbolo19000 isn’t having it.

“I don’t care because whatever he got going on, you’re just f*cking with him. So now I’m coming to f*ck with you, by law,” he says. “I don’t care, bro. I went to jail for a whole night and a day because of you to go pick up my son. And I was asleep in my car; I woke up, and there was three of y’all.”

The officer keeps trying to get back to what he was doing, but the TikToker says: “I don’t care, bro—you’re gonna hear my story. Because I went to jail for no reason, bro. And then I had to pay $2,000 to get out that night and had to pay another fine because I was sleep in my car. I go to work, and I pay taxes. I go to work, and I go to school, and I take care of my son every single day.”

“I’ve been waiting to see you every since that day, bro, so you can see my face and you can see my son,” he continues. “Because you did f*ck up a piece of a chapter of my life, bro. There was no reason for me to go to jail that night. Next time you do actually get ready to put somebody in jail, actually listen to their f*cking story. That was some bullshit. I wish you were to go to jail, and you weren’t doing anything.”

The officer continues claiming he doesn’t remember the man.

“I know you don’t remember because you put a lot of people in jail for no reason,” the TikToker responds. “I’m just getting this on video, so I can post this to Worldstar, so I can make this go viral, Officer Decker.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the Fairfield Police and @kingbolo19000 for comment.

Today’s top stories