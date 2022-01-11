photo of a car pulling up to starbucks (l) closeup of a coffee drink (m) photo of a hand holding the coffee drink (r)

@im_blessed55/Tiktok Remix by Max Fleishman

‘They tried to set me up’: Man breaks ‘pay it forward’ streak at Starbucks drive-thru in viral TikTok, sparking debate

'The person behind me's bill was 46 when mine was 6.'

Clara Wang 

Clara Wang

Internet Culture

Published Jan 11, 2022   Updated Jan 11, 2022, 12:22 pm CST

A TikToker broke a 23-car “pay it forward” streak at the Starbucks drive-thru because the car behind him had a $46 bill, sparking a debate on the platform.

TikToker @im_blessed55, who has over 66,200 followers, declined to pay for the customer behind him at the drive-thru, according to his viral TikTok. The 14-second video got over 120,000 views since being posted two days ago.

“How y’all feel about this am I wrong? What would y’all have done?” the TikToker questioned in the caption of the video.

@im_blessed55

How y’all feel about this am I wrong? What would y’all have done? #starbucks #viral #fyp #payitfoward

♬ original sound – I’m Blessed

The video shows @im_blessed55 in line at a Starbucks’ drive-thru. A text overlay and text-to-speech effect note: “At Starbucks, they were doing the pay for the person behind you thing. I pulled up and ended a 23-car streak!!”

“They tried to set me up,” it continues. “The person behind me’s bill was 46 when mine was 6.”

The “pay-it-forward” phenomenon encourages drive-thru customers to pay for the customer in front of them. While seemingly a well-meaning feat of social engineering, the trend is controversial and has been criticized by Starbucks baristas specifically for being inconvenient.

His decision to break the streak created a slight rift in the comments section. Most of the comments supported his decision, however.

“Yeah. No. I don’t pay for a $46 order,” @mcfllylikeag6 said.

“As a drive-through employee, my favorite people were the ones who would end these godforsaken lines,” @broccilicheddarsoup wrote.

Others pointed out that they TikToker he could’ve at least paid the equivalent of his own bill.

“I would have put $6 on the order and the responsibility on the next car to keep it going,” @bbbabyshorty suggested.

The Daily Dot reached out to Starbucks via email and @im_blessed55 via TikTok message.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot

2021 Year in Review
‘I am not doing this for attention’: Viral TikTok shows teen realizing she has a picture with Michigan school shooter, sparking debate
‘I’m a barista not a pharmacist’: TikToker calls out sick customer for coughing on merch, ordering ‘medicine ball’ at Starbucks
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.
Share this article
*First Published: Jan 11, 2022, 11:57 am CST

Clara Wang

Clara is a full-time digital nomad writing about culture, food, and music. Her work has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, BuzzFeed, the Daily Dot, the Austin Chronicle, USA Today, and NiceKicks. She aims to be quicker on her feet than Borat's lawyers.

Clara Wang