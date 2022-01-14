One TikToker’s experience at Chipotle set off a debate regarding customer experience in the food industry. According to the TikToker, an employee was wearing AirPods the whole time he was trying to order a bowl.

The original video has over 180,000 views as commenters weigh in on correct etiquette.

TikToker Christian Grossi (@christian.grossi) uploaded a video Thursday detailing a recent experience he had at Chipotle. According to Grossi, the employee building his bowl had two AirPods in his ears while working.

Throughout the order, the employee allegedly repeatedly messed up Grossi’s meal, often because he was unable to hear him.

“I’m flabbergasted. I used to work in the food industry and having headphones in and talking to customers was like golden rule number 1: you can’t do,” Grossi explains.

At the cash register, another employee allegedly explained to Grossi that the manager was out for the day, and, therefore, the rules were lax. The exchange finished, Grossi says, when the worker who made his bowl messed up up the final price of it.

Users weighed in on the AirPod story.

@patriotsfan010 said, “Dude tried to raise your price for snitching lol.”

@drconnors_md commented, “If they pay minimum wage, u give minimum effort.”

Many TikTokers, however, took Grossi’s side.

@whoaminick said, “your [sic] very patient I would have lost my nerves I think.”

“That’s the only time it’s acceptable to pull a Karen, get that dude’s name and get him fired,” @xanderpalooza added.

“Yeah I work at Chipotle and that would piss me off as a customer,” @eddie.cummings commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chipotle and Grossi for comment.

