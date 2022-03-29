‘Wouldn’t be the first time’: TikToker allegedly finds maggot in their meal at Chili’s

A woman on TikTok says she may have found a maggot in her food at a Chili’s Grill and Bar.

The TikToker, known as Hannah (@hannahbbymama), shared a recording of her food. In what appeared to be Mexican street corn, she zoomed in on what looked like a small wiggling white worm.

“Maggots in our food chilis??” Hannah wrote in the video’s overlay text. “@Chili’s Grill & Bar explain,” Hannah said in the video’s caption, calling out the restaurant chain.

In a comment on the video, Chili’s verified TikTok account wrote, ‘We take this very seriously and we’re following up on it internally right now, Hannah. Thank you for getting in touch with us.”

While speaking with The Daily Dot, Hannah shared that “There was a guest manager at the time according to our waitress and they didn’t know what to do so our meal was free, at the time we saw it we were already about to receive our check and leave so we got stuck another 30 minutes.”

She shares her personal thoughts on the incident, saying, “I’d like to see all health departments actually caring and checking what’s going on back there.”

Hannah told the Daily Dot that Chili’s contacted her saying the issue would be moved up to their director. She reportedly received an email from Chili’s regarding this incident on Saturday.

Among viewers, the possible maggot in a customer’s food sparked a debate. Some viewers couldn’t move past how gross the issue was.

“AW HELL NAHH,” one viewer commented on the video.

“Stuff like this makes me not even want to eat at all,” another viewer commented.

One viewer wrote, “Don’t do this to me. I’m terrified of maggots and now I’m scared I’ve consumed one before.”

But some viewers blamed the TikTok creator for eating at Chili’s in the first place, saying she basically got what she deserved.

“Mistake #1 – you went to Chili’s,” one TikToker said.

“You’re at chilis complaining.. you should except nothing less,” another TikToker wrote.

One alleged Chili’s worker wrote in a comment, “As a Chili’s employee… why would you get food at chilis?”

Other current and former Chili’s employees jumped in, saying they found bugs all the time while working at the restaurant chain.

“at the chilis i used to work at, we had terrible roaches and we also had ants running up and down our walls in the togo room,” one viewer commented.

“wouldn’t be the first time. when i worked there we would always find them in the broccoli,” another viewer said.

One former employee wrote, “I use to work at chilis it was so dirty all the time like disgustingly dirty. I would NEVER eat or work there ever again.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Brinker International, the company that owns Chili’s, via press email for comment.

