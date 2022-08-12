‘I never use my mac outside and now I definitely won’t’: TikToker says their MacBook keyboard melted in the sun

A TikToker has gone viral after claiming that their MacBook keyboard melted after just a few minutes of working in the sun.

In a video with over 2.3 million views, user Katrina (@katrinaforeal) explains that she was working in the sun for about five minutes when she noticed her keyboard was getting hot. She closed her MacBook, and after looking at it again a while later, she noticed that the keycaps had melted severely.

“Am I an idiot? I feel like an idiot,” she says. She also notes that had previously used multiple computers, MacBooks included, in the sun without issue.

The computer in question is the newest 2022 16” MacBook Pro.

Commenters were quick to share their own theories about what happened.

“That’s because Apple is designed for to look pretty not having good airflow,” one user wrote.

“My shellac manicure melted off in the sun yesterday. I would not be surprised,” another added.

“U closed it, it trapped the heat inside. not blaming u just explaining,” a third wrote. “It should be more heat resistant imo.”

Katrina later posted a follow-up providing more information about what happened.

In this video, she says she went to Apple’s Genius Bar twice, where she was met with confusion.

Eventually, the company offered to send her computer away for repair. After a few days, however, Apple called her and informed her that her computer was instead being sent to their corporate headquarters so engineers could figure out what happened and try to prevent it from happening again. Katrina was also issued a full refund.

This caused even more discussion on TikTok.

“I just wanna know how many keyboards they are about to absolutely roast at headquarters to test,” a commenter stated.

“Apple is gonna be like…. ‘There’s a simple solution, buy our Apple umbrella to keep the sun off all of your Apple products on those very sunny days,’” a second joked.

“The funniest part is the implication that the development process did not involve sunlight AT ALL,” a further user shared.

Still, some were simply happy that Apple appeared to be working to resolve the issue.

As one user wrote, “It’s very concerning. Glad you were issued a full refund and they dealt with it promptly and professionally.”

We’ve reached out to Apple via email and Katrina via Instagram direct message.

