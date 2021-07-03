‘The books are free’: Police department trolled after tweeting about ‘thefts’ from ‘Little Free Library’

People are trolling a Minneapolis-area police department for a tweet reporting alleged “thefts” at a “Little Free Library” in Bloomington, Minnesota. You read that correctly: thefts were being reported at a neighborhood book depot in which the books are supposed to be free to take.

Featured Video Hide

In the original tweet, the Bloomington Police Department tweeted: “After some thefts from little libraries in our city, officers and staff came together to donate a bunch of books to the libraries. Now people can use and enjoy them again.”

Advertisement Hide

An individual was taking every book from the libraries. It is common that they are then sold for a profit which is not the intent for the libraries. — Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) July 2, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, they doubled down on the idea that books at a “free” library could be stolen: “An individual was taking every book from the libraries. It is common that they are then sold for a profit which is not the intent for the libraries.”

Per the Little Free Library website, “They function on the honor system. You do not need to share a book in order to take one. If you take a book or two from a little library, try to bring some to share to that same library, or another in your area, when you can.” But if someone doesn’t replace books, it isn’t illegal to keep them.

Of course, people began to wonder and openly question the police’s actions and motives.

Advertisement Hide

If you run a little free library (thank you) and you find it unexpectedly empty, please do not call the cops. We and many other publishers would be happy to help you refill it without putting lives at risk. — Haymarket Books (@haymarketbooks) July 2, 2021

Book publisher Haymarket Books came with a suggestion and solution: “If you run a little free library (thank you) and you find it unexpectedly empty, please do not call the cops. We and many other publishers would be happy to help you refill it without putting lives at risk.”

Advertisement Hide

Ah yes the ever profitable market in random assortments of used books people left outside. pic.twitter.com/zcbW2xaiFb — Jonathan (outlawing CRT proves CRT) (@jsench) July 3, 2021

I also really love that the little free library website does not say call the cops if there is actual theft or destruction. It says to leave a sign to encourage community members to be good stewards of the space — derecka (@dereckapurnell) July 2, 2021

Interestingly enough, according to a tweet by writer Tressie McMillan Cottom, there is critical scholarship on the “Little Free Library” system in a piece written for the Journal of Radical Librarianship.

Advertisement Hide

I confess that even *I* thought the LFL critics were predicting too dire a future but here we are, cops called in to defend the boundaries of free trash that’s designed to make people feel charitable without being actually charitable. https://t.co/vpyCLaIUtW — Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) July 2, 2021

Essentially, the theory suggests that “Little Free Libraries” were designed to look charitable, rather than actually be charitable. Often times, they are filled with “trash.” Thus, it was strange to some folks that the police would be called to defend one.

After the initial tweet went viral, the police department issued a statement, saying it should not have used the word “theft” to describe the taken free books.

Regrettably, in our previous post we used the word theft to describe books being taken from a free library. We did not investigate this as a theft nor take a report. We simply responded by donating books that our BPD staff brought from home. A human error. Have a safe weekend. — Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) July 2, 2021

Advertisement Hide

Today’s top stories