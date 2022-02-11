‘More places should let baby’s at work’: Viral TikTok shows Little Caesars workers entertaining baby in kitchen

Some people are just born stars, even if like in this case, they’re just hanging out at a Little Caesars.

With the shortage of workers now in the food industry since the COVID pandemic began, it’s become a lot harder for food service employees to split time between work and childcare. A viral Tik Tok posted two days ago by @mixxedjesus reaching over 2.5 million views showcases a baby inside a playpen at a Little Caesars kitchen.

@mixxedjesus is a general manager at the local Little Caesars and decided it would be a clever idea to bring his child into work.

”The Best part about being the GM who gone tell me she can’t be there lol,” commented @mixxedjesus.

In the viral video, two female Little Caesars workers are seen dancing and entertaining the baby while the “Little Wheels on The Bus” plays throughout the kitchen.

Many viewers in the comments expressed a need for adequate daycare facilities onsite for employees such as @mixxedjesus. Viewers also shared compassion to the busy father for not neglecting his GM responsibilities while taking care of his baby.

“More places should let baby’s at work.. but in a safe area Karen.🥰🥰 whatever happened to take ur child to work day too 🤔🤔🤔,” wrote @dnk2021143.

”That’s the realest shit I’ve seen. Coming from a mother with no babysitter💯 stay blessed✔️,” commented @mevsme19.

@mevsme19 Received over 46,600 likes on their comment under the viral TikTok video.

“So much respect for the manager! The store in general some places don’t let this happen and it’s sad! This makes me so happy,” wrote @techafamily.

Many viewers in the comments automatically assumed that it was a mother that brought the baby into work, but in reality, there are single fathers like @mixxedjesus who show up to work every day and still raise their kids, sometimes with limited help or child care. According to a follow-up video, it’s a baby girl.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @mixxedjesus via TikTok DM and commented on the video, which is pending an Instagram follow request for DM access. We’ve also reached out to Little Caesars Media department directly via email regarding the video.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot