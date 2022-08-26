‘Here are actual ways to get a job’: Hiring manager shares LinkedIn job application hack

A TikToker has gone viral for sharing a tip that she says will help people land a job interview better than any blind job application.

In a video with over 510,000 views, TikTok user and hiring manager Chelsea (@chelseangd) says that users should avoid sites like “CareerBuilder, ZipRecruiter, Indeed, whatever.”

“Your application goes to a pool and nobody actually looks at them,” she claims.

Instead, Chelsea says that potential applicants should reach out to hiring managers directly, and in the video, she explains how to do so.

To summarize, she says that an applicant should update their LinkedIn profile with everything on their resume.

Then, they should search LinkedIn for jobs, making sure to include all of the details that they feel are important to them. She also says to change the filters so LinkedIn only shows jobs posted in the last 24 hours.

From there, the user should find the job that they want, though Chelsea cautions to “make sure that it says under 10 applicants,’” referring to the number of people who have already applied for the job.

After that, one has to actually get in contact with the company’s hiring manager. This can be done by going to the company’s website to determine their domain, and their LinkedIn page to discover who is in charge of hiring.

“You need to find recruiters, HR people,” she details. “‘Talent acquisition’ are people that are worried about hiring people and stuff like that.”

Once an applicant has discovered the person in charge of hiring, they should send them an email. If the email is not publicly available, Chelsea suggests sending several emails featuring the person’s first and last name at the company domain, e.g. [email protected]

If this doesn’t work, one can also use the person’s first initial and last name, such as [email protected]

Commenters also suggested a plugin called Clearbit, which claims to “find any email in under five seconds.”

At this point, an applicant should send the person in question an email discussing their desired role, qualifications, and contact information. They should also attach their resume and LinkedIn profile, Chelsea says.

“I promise you it works, but you have to be willing to do this work,” Chelsea explains.

In comments, users spoke to the accuracy of Chelsea’s advice.

“I started using this advice /yesterday/ and already got 2 interviews set up for later this week !!” a commenter exclaimed.

“EXACTLY. I work in recruiting too and this is how I got my job,” another added. “I set up notifications for my preferred jobs and applied the second I got a notif.”

Other users shared their own tips for job searching.

“For people who need resume help check with you local library!!! Lots of public libraries have programs that will help with resumes/applications,” a commenter said.

“Also actually applying on the company’s website versus the job board websites,” a second noted.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chelsea via Instagram DM.

