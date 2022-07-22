‘Do I still work at Target?’: Woman asks TikTok if she’s still technically employed as she never quit her job 5 years ago

In a viral video, a TikToker shares that she never technically quit her job at Target when she left five years ago. She wonders, and asked TikTok, whether it means she’s still considered an employee.

User @crocodilemodel posed the question to her viewers on TikTok, where the video has garnered more than 727,000 views as of Friday.

“Just realized I never quit my job at target 5 years ago,” the overlay text in the video reads. “I took a leave of absence for college and never went back. Do I still work at a target?”

In the comments section, viewers shared similar experiences of taking a leave of absence from their retail job.

“I quit a job 2 years ago and found out a month ago I still have the employee discount online. Not mentioning it to them tho,” a top comment read.

“I guess I also still work at David’s Bridal,” another user wrote.

Some users speculated that no, the TikToker was not considered an employee because Target’s system automatically terminates you after not working there for six months.

“probably no! personal leave of absence does run out eventually and they’ll auto-term you,” one user claimed.

“I’m betting you got automatically removed from the system after so much time. Leave of absence is only allowed so long,” another agreed.

It is unclear what Target’s policies are on leaves of absence, but one user commented that the company has started phasing out a leave of absence for education.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Target via email for comment. The creator did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Dot.

