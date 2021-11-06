‘This cannot possibly be legal’: TikToker shows landlord’s ‘solution’ to collapsing ceiling, sparking outrage

A TikToker recently claimed that their landlord provided a makeshift solution to a ceiling collapsing in.

In the roughly 20-second video, user @lollygaglab, who is recording the video, walks into a bedroom where a bended wooden beam runs from the floor to the ceiling. Their video has garnered 1.2 million views since posting Wednesday.

“It looks so ridiculous,” the TikToker said through laughter.

The TikToker didn’t make clear how long this “solution” was supposed to last, but made clear in the comments that they have a good relationship with their landlord.

“It’s a temporary solution,” they wrote.

Commenters, however, were a lot less forgiving. Many people pointed out that it’s likely illegal for the landlord to not fix their ceiling immediately and encouraged them to sue. Others said they shouldn’t have to pay rent until there was a long-term solution in place.

“This cannot possibly be legal,” one person wrote.

“So like sue them? You do realize how illegal this is right?” said a second person. “Doesn’t matter if you like your landlord or not, that’s incredibly unsafe.”

“No rent until this is fixed PROPERLY,” wrote a third. “Love them all you want, this is not okay..”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @lollygaglab via TikTok comment.

Today’s Top Stories