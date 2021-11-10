Karen threatens to fight another Starbucks customer after allegedly screaming at worker over order

A viral video posted to Reddit shows a customer threatening to fight another patron after allegedly screaming at staff who made mistakes with her order.
u/Vv2333 posted the video to Reddit’s popular r/PublicFreakout channel. “Entitled Karen Threatens To Fight Woman After Screaming At Staff Who Mistakes Her Order,” the clip is captioned.
The video shows a woman who’s already upset. She’s at the door with another customer, who seems to be trying to understand why the woman is upset.
“What the f*ck?” the customer says. “Why do you have to be so rude?”
“Because they f*cked it up again,” the woman responds. “They gave me two wrong f*cking drinks.”
The customer says she understands, but the woman tells her, “OK, then; shut your f*cking mouth!”
“Now, see, look, I tried to side with you,” the customer says, to which the woman, clapping her hands, turns and says: “Go fuck yourself before I f*ck you, bitch! I will f*cking knock you the f*ck out.”
The man filming the incident was also seemingly fed up, saying, “No, you’re not; you’re not knocking out shit.”
A viewer speculated that this video seems to prove why there’s a labor shortage.
“And there are still people that wonder why there’s a labor shortage. If you’ve worked retail/restaurants, you’ve inevitably dealt with people’s tantrums, threats, throwing crap, insults, etc. It wears on people,” they said.
The poster of the video said, replying to the commenter: “Yea man she was degrading the workers and acting mad bitchy. Like idgaf if they got your drink wrong; it’s morning, and they have to do Drive-Thru, Mobile Order, AND walk-in.”
The Daily Dot has reached out to u/Vv2333.
