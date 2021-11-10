A woman yelling in a Starbucks.

Karen threatens to fight another Starbucks customer after allegedly screaming at worker over order

She claps her hands and says: 'I will f*cking knock you the f*ck out.'

Kahron Spearman 

Kahron Spearman

Published Nov 10, 2021   Updated Nov 10, 2021, 11:56 am CST

viral video posted to Reddit shows a customer threatening to fight another patron after allegedly screaming at staff who made mistakes with her order.

u/Vv2333 posted the video to Reddit’s popular r/PublicFreakout channel. “Entitled Karen Threatens To Fight Woman After Screaming At Staff Who Mistakes Her Order,” the clip is captioned.

The video shows a woman who’s already upset. She’s at the door with another customer, who seems to be trying to understand why the woman is upset.

“What the f*ck?” the customer says. “Why do you have to be so rude?”

“Because they f*cked it up again,” the woman responds. “They gave me two wrong f*cking drinks.”

Entitled Karen Threatens To Fight Woman After Screaming At Staff Who Mistakes Her Order. from PublicFreakout

The customer says she understands, but the woman tells her, “OK, then; shut your f*cking mouth!”

“Now, see, look, I tried to side with you,” the customer says, to which the woman, clapping her hands, turns and says: “Go fuck yourself before I f*ck you, bitch! I will f*cking knock you the f*ck out.”

The man filming the incident was also seemingly fed up, saying, “No, you’re not; you’re not knocking out shit.”

A viewer speculated that this video seems to prove why there’s a labor shortage.

“And there are still people that wonder why there’s a labor shortage. If you’ve worked retail/restaurants, you’ve inevitably dealt with people’s tantrums, threats, throwing crap, insults, etc. It wears on people,” they said.

The poster of the video said, replying to the commenter: “Yea man she was degrading the workers and acting mad bitchy. Like idgaf if they got your drink wrong; it’s morning, and they have to do Drive-Thru, Mobile Order, AND walk-in.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to u/Vv2333.

*First Published: Nov 10, 2021, 11:43 am CST

