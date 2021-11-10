TikTok/@Heydiberber Brooke Sjoberg

‘Don’t go on a date expecting the other person to pay’: TikToker’s date allegedly only buys food for himself, sparking debate

'I didn't have money so he only bought himself food. Should I go out with him again?'

Published Nov 10, 2021   Updated Nov 10, 2021, 10:01 am CST

A viral video purporting to show a man having only ordered dinner for himself when his date revealed she had no money garnered 2.8 million views on TikTok.

“On our first date I didn’t have money so he only bought himself food,” text overlay on the video, posted by @heydiberber, reads. “Should I go out with him again? He said pay me or pay me no attention.”

Dating in fresno be like 🥲 … #559fresno #fresno #couples #boyfriend

Although the comment could not be found by the Daily Dot, it was alleged by other TikTokers that @heydiberber revealed she asked the man on the date. Some felt that because she asked him on the date, she should have expected to pay for the both of them.

“She asked him out and wanted him to pay,” on commenter wrote. “The audacity.”

Regardless of whether or not she asked him out, some commenters felt it was inappropriate to expect the man to pay for their dinner. “I personally offer to pay on the first date but knowing that your date came expecting a freebie… should he go out with you again is the question,” another commenter wrote.

And others sided with the TikToker and felt he should have paid for her to eat as well.

“I’m so sorry you had to experience such a sad excuse for a man,” one commenter wrote. “I always tell my daughters to choose wisely. Wow.”

*First Published: Nov 10, 2021, 9:29 am CST

