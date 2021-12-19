‘The only time I’ll agree with a Karen’: TikToker says Karen called security on shoe store over resale sneakers, sparking debate

A TikToker who shared video of what he said was a customer being a Karen didn’t get quite the response he wanted, after some viewers took her side.

Trev (@trevlias) posted a video on Dec. 7, showing a woman talking to mall security and pointing behind the counter of the sneaker store where he says he works. The TikTok has over 3 million views.

According to his caption, she “called security on our store for reselling sneakers.”

“Over her shit,” he added, seemingly in reference to the security guard’s reaction.

In-demand, pricy sneakers are often snatched up by both collectors and resellers at launch, with the latter reselling them to individuals or stores at higher prices. Much like with concert tickets, this can result in the majority of customers having to buy the product at prices inflated by demand and set by resellers.

While this has become a known and understood reality of sneaker collecting, it’s obviously not something a lot of people love, and some sneakerheads were quick to back the woman.

“Some of these resell prices do seem criminal,” @eddierod2213 joked, while @kdoug21 called it “the only time I’ll agree with a Karen.”

“Called the cops cause you guys deserve to go to jail with the ridiculous mark up prices,” @walterangulo25 agreed.

“Bring ‘em down Karen so we can finally get sneakers at retail price,” said @shanell.sorrells.

But some folks understood where @trevlias was coming from and knew that selling shoes for high prices, while annoying, isn’t exactly a reason to call security.

“Wait she got mad at the product being sold at the mall and expected mall security to do what?” asked @beezzzzy.

“Seriously? Supply and demand,” another viewer chimed in. “Karen don’t understand.”

Trev never said how the interaction ended, but it’s likely that the would-be customer didn’t get what she wanted from security.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @trevlias for comment.

