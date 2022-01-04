‘I’ll punch you in your f*cking face’: Karen threatens restaurant workers, accuses staff of ‘drugging her food for fun’

TikToker and restaurant manager @user627183716391 filmed a customer, dubbed a “Karen,” who accused her staff of drugging the food, refused to pay, and threatened to physically harm her.

“Happy New Years to Me,” the caption reads. The original video received over 330,000 views since it was posted Sunday.

@user627183716391 managing a restaurant for ya and no i was most definitely not in this womens face, i took the video to ensure my name wasnt compromised ♬ original sound – user627183716391

In the video, a customer can be heard yelling and harassing the staff. She threatened the TikToker, saying she’d “punch you in the fucking face.”

According to a follow-up video, the customer had previously come in and later called to complain that a waitress at the restaurant tried to drug her.

@user627183716391 back story is here 👀 yall if you act like this in a restauarant pls read the comments 😂 ♬ original sound – user627183716391

“She told me she couldn’t even drive after, she had to get a taxi,” the TikToker said.

The TikToker told the Karen that if she believes she was drugged, she should go to the hospital and get help.

“When you’re done doing that, please contact us,” the TikToker added.

During the filmed encounter, the woman had apparently come back to the restaurant to eat. She ordered the two most expensive meals off the menu and intended to take one of them home for later.

“But apparently she thought we undercooked the steak the first time,” the TikToker continued. “We took it off the bill, so all she had to pay for was that other entrée she got that she was going to take home.”

After the TikToker handed her the food, the customer asked her what the owners said about her drugging claim. When the TikToker said she had been waiting for the customer to update the restaurant about the hospital visit they discussed, the Karen accused the restaurant of running a drug ring and “drugging her food for fun.”

The woman was eventually escorted out the door after a prolonged encounter.

“She hit the other manager who is stopping her from running away from the cops,” says a text layover. “She is a safety threat at this point if driving and leaving our property.”

However, the TikToker says that the restaurant didn’t serve her any alcohol and they didn’t know if she was intoxicated.



