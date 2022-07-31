‘I hope you all f*cking die’: TikToker says ‘Karen’ got mad at her for allegedly taking her parking spot

A video of a “Karen” allegedly getting angry at a TikToker over a parking spot went viral on the platform last week.

The video clip reveals user Kaylie Eyster (@kaylieeyster) and her car parked with police officers standing around in a parking lot alongside their cop car. The overlay text reads, “when you are mad over a parking spot.” In the background, a “Karen” can be heard shouting and cursing at the TikToker as cops hold her back.

“I hope you all fucking die!” the “Karen” yells. Eyster asks someone next to her, “did she just say she hopes we die?” The Karen screams again, “every single fucking member of your family! I hope they are dead by tomorrow!”

One cop approaches Eyster, asking exasperatedly, “can we all get in our cars?” From the background, it looks like the incident occurred in front of an Ulta Beauty, though many viewers pointed out the location as St. Peters, Missouri. According to the caption of the video, Eyster “had already been parked there for an hour before [the Karen] got there.”

According to the TikToker’s comments, the cops did everything they could to deescalate the situation.

Within a day, the video has been viewed over 440,000 times. Many viewers were outraged in the comments, hoping the Karen receives much-deserved bad Karma.

“Oooo those words have karma she don’t know what she’s done,” one person said.

“Mooooo self control….. what goes around comes around,” a second agreed.

“Did she just wish death on her family….careful KARMA is a bit…..” a third cautioned.

“That good ol Karma will do her job,” another person echoed.

Others couldn’t believe the Karen freaked out over a parking spot.

“Does she know there’s other parking spots to park in,” one user asked.

“Are their names on parking spots,” a user joked.

“Over a parking spot.. there are a lot of miserable, awful people in this country,” a third commented.

Most users were in disbelief at the woman’s behavior.

“Some people are naturally psychotic. Disgusting,” one stated.

“Oh my god. I could never say that to someone. Nasty ass world we live in,” a second said.

“Who is raising these nice,caring,sharing,considerate and kind people anymore? I would so NOT like to meet them!!! WTH?” a third questioned.

“Wow , how can someone have that much hatred inside ?” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Eyster for comment via TikTok comment.

