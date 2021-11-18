‘You can’t make this stuff up’: Woman says her ‘Karen’ neighbor called the cops over her child’s Barbie car in viral TikTok

A woman shared a video to TikTok claiming that her neighbor called the police because her child’s Barbie car was beeping.

“My neighbor called the cops because my kid’s Barbie car is beeping,” the woman says in the video, which has received over 1.6 million views in a week. “This is just the most hilarious thing I’ve ever seen in my life. You can’t make this stuff up. Over a Barbie car, you guys. A Barbie car.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@lynaerican81817/video/7028997086397992198

In follow-up videos, the TikToker, @lynaerican81817, shows her husband moving the small Barbie vehicle in front of the officer’s car, and it appears as though the battery-powered toy was pulled over by police.

“No, this isn’t the first time that my Karen has called the cops,” she says in a follow-up video. “She’s called the cops; she’s called the dog warden. She’s called codes; she’s called animal control. She’s called when I’m doing bonfires. Unfortunately, she’s just this type of a person, but she doesn’t seem to call when her kids are calling my kids the N-word, or telling my kids to suck his pee pee. So in this case, no, I would say for a Barbie car is wasting people’s times, but, hey, thanks for all your comments.”

Many commenters suggested the neighbor was in the wrong and that she should be fined for wasting the time of local law enforcement.

Others shared similar experiences with bad neighbors.

“We have a neighbor that calls on everyone for such ridiculous things,” one commenter wrote. “She has walked right into two of my neighbors homes unannounced!!!”

In another video, the TikToker says that the neighbor’s actions are racially motivated.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @lynaerican81817 via TikTok direct message.

