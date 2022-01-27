‘And then I pulled out my wheelchair’: Karen flips off disabled TikToker after she parks in handicap spot in viral video

In a viral TikTok video, a woman flips off a TikToker who is disabled after she parked in a handicap spot. The woman, the TikToker alleged, doubted she had a disability.

“Tell me why this rude-ass bitch over here in this car starts harassing me and asking me if I’m handicapped. And then I pulled out my wheelchair and asked her if this is handicapped enough. And she’s flipping me off,” the TikToker, Catherine (@catherinnep21), says.

The TikToker pans the camera to show a handicap sticker on the other car’s license plate, before the woman in the car flips her off. The woman’s car is parked in the handicap spot right next to her.

The first video was shared back in July 2021 but was recently dredged up by an account that reposts Karen content. The TikToker shared another video of the incident in August, showing the woman yelling at her from outside of her car.

“Fuck you bitch, get out of my fucking face,” the woman appears to shout.

“Who are you to get into my business? Do I look handicapped enough to you?” the TikToker repeats.

“I’m trying to help you,” the woman seems to yell back.

The initial video received over 14.8 million views, and several users echoed the TikToker’s frustration.

“JUST BECAUSE A DISABILITY ISN’T VISIBLE DOESNT MEAN IT’S NOT THERE,” one user said.

“As someone who got their first handicap parking pass at 19, this bothers me so much bc we shouldn’t have to explain why we need it,” said another.

“It happens to me all the time,” a third added.

However, others criticized the TikToker for not having her handicap sign visible, as it’s shown in the trunk of her car in the video.

“You should be thanking her for speaking out next time put your sign up [where it’s] supposed to be,” one user said.

“Doesn’t matter if you are handicap or assisting a handicap person, you cannot park in handicap spot [without] your govt issued handicap placard/plate showing,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to @catherinnep21 via TikTok comments.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot