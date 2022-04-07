‘Karen’ goes off in Denny’s after allegedly getting called out for leaving dogs in the car￼

In a viral TikTok video, a woman has a meltdown in a Denny’s after allegedly being called out for leaving her dogs in her car.

The video, recorded by user @highhan, shows the woman standing up and screaming about being a veterinary technician, before walking toward her table to grab her things and leave.

“Go away, you fucking idiots,” she shouts. “God damn liberal idiots today. I’m sick of these fucking young people. God damn young people, that’s what’s wrong with this world.”

Another person appears to be trying to respond to her, however, they are difficult to hear and aren’t seen in the video.

“This lady had dogs in her hot car and some girl tried to tell her to not do that,” the TikToker captioned the video.

With over 2 million views, the video sparked outrage in the comments.

“Not a grown woman throwing a fit at Denny’s for mistreating her own dogs,” one user said.

“What’s a Karen doing here,” another said.

Several users pointed out how the woman placed the issue along a political divide.

“Has nothing to do with being liberal or republican. You just don’t leave dogs in a hot car. Even if the window is cracked,” one user said.

“So the young woman is automatically a liberal for caring if a dog dies in a car?” another questioned.

“Anyone showing humanity and caring about other living things = damn liberal. Um, ok, yeah. We’ll wear that label with pride,” a third user said.

Others noted how she blamed young people while causing a public disturbance.

“Yea and young people are the problem,” one user said.

“Idk I’ve never seen a young person do this lmaooo,” another said.

“I am old man. And I am so damn impressed with the young people. In fact the young people. Will save us. Go young people,” a third user said.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @highhan via Instagram direct message.

