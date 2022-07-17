‘They wouldn’t of hesitated to fire you if you were struggling financially too!’: Worker jokes about resigning while his job is under-staffed, sparking debate

A viral comedic video about quitting one’s job while the business is understaffed has sparked debate on TikTok.

The video, posted by user @theofficialsaltpapi, shows him villainously rubbing his hands while the audio plays a maniacal laugh.

“When you finally send the boss your resignation letter knowing they’re already short staffed,” the text overlaying the video reads.

The video has over 995,000 views as of Sunday.

There has been a recent wave of quitting across industries that the media has dubbed the “Great Resignation.” The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that, in 2021 alone, over 47 million Americans quit their jobs, per Harvard Business Review.

While the reasons for this mass resignation are not fully established, users on TikTok claim that knowing they have the ability to resign, and knowing the current shortage of workers across industries, makes them feel more powerful and allows them to exercise greater choice in their employment.

“2 employees quit within the last week so company was struggling. I received a job offer from another company with better pay,” a user wrote. “Sent in my 2 weeks.”

“Good! They wouldnt of hesitated to fire you if you were struggling financially too,” a second user shared. “You do you.”

“They bought an entire building for me and wanted me to build up a new division and I quit before it opened,” a third user recalled.

Others questioned the idea of being short-staffed. These users explained that, in their view, if a business was truly understaffed and did not have people responding to their job postings, they could offer prospective employees things like benefits and higher wages to draw them in.

“I think businesses like being short staffed,” a commenter claimed. “Always posting hire ads but never hiring.”

“They should have hired when they were short staffed but they didn’t,” another added.

“They still won’t hire, they need to meet budget,” a further user claimed. “They want to test how much they can get away with for being short staffed.”

