A jewelry shop with 1.8 million followers on TikTok recently received a very special order.

A vengeful girlfriend ordered a custom necklace to gift her potentially soon-to-be ex-boyfriend. She asked the shop, DBL Jewelry, to inscribe a charm with their anniversary date on one side and the names of the people he cheated on her with on the other. Surprise!

“My BF cheated & I’m sending him a necklace with ALL the girls (sic) names on them,” the comment posted in the video reads.

The video, posted by @ceo.liv, has gotten 3.2 million views and over 741,000 likes since it was posted on Monday. It shows the requested order being assembled and the names Ashley, Genesis, and Karen being lasered onto a necklace plate.

“She’s gonna give him the necklace in front of his family so that he can read it out loud,” the TikToker narrates.

The comment section is filled with viewers begging to see the gift reveal.

“Yes!! Please record !!” wrote @brittanysdiary.

“LMAOO pls, girls are pettttyyyyy I love it,” commented @spitefulragex.

“I would go to JAIL if my bf of 6-7 years cheated on me with a damn Karen,” wrote @ricaaan_barbieee. “I would go to jail regardless but still.”

Others aren’t so sure about the revenge plan.

“I will not waste my money, might go to dinner and receive the gift from him but then bye.. This is savage tho,” commented @cutiepiexoxo94.

The plotter in question, @user6170130068874, also ordered some jewelry for herself, including a crystal bracelet that the jeweler says “takes away negativity in your life.” It’s unclear whether the customer has gone through with the breakup.

The Daily Dot reached out to DBL Jewelry and the customer for comment.

