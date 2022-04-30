‘How do you realize you have this talent’: TikToker uses her spit to unlock iPhone at bar

A TikTok video of a Florida content creator who uses her spit to unlock her iPhone prompted numerous jokes and questions on Sunday from commenters who found the trick both “impressive” and “concerning.” One person commented, “I am never touching another persons phone again.”

Mila Monet, an influencer with over 108,000 followers on Instagram, was filmed with her head bent over an iPhone. Showing off her unique skill, she maneuvers the drop of saliva up and down, clicking a series of numbers to unlock the phone while onlookers watch in a crowded bar.

After Monet unlocks the iPhone using only her spit, the individual taking the video says “what the fuck” and shows a group of people watching who were seemingly impressed.

The video, which has accumulated over 4.5 million views since being posted April 23, has garnered over 288,000 likes and 4,400 comments. Commenters commended Monet’s “skill” and reminisced about it being similar to “the kids in elementary school that can make (their spit) touch the ground and bring it back up.”

Others called Monet a “keeper” and expressed their admiration for her “party trick.” Another wrote, “Enough internet for me.”

Barstool Sports, a digital media company, posted the TikTok on Twitter and Instagram with the caption “she’s spitting facts and passcodes” and received similar commentary. Chicks, an Instagram account with over 1.8 million followers, wrote “absolutely feral.” An individual commented, “that phone probably hasn’t been cleaned in years.”

Monet, who did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment, has not spoken about how she is able to do this trick. However, a Popular Science article from November 2015 referred to the phenomenon of “mutual capacitance.”

The article stated that the human body is “extremely conductive” because it is made up of mostly water. It asserted that the touchscreen “locates your finger on the grid by measuring how much the charge drops between two intersecting electrodes,” which explains Monet’s ability to unlock the iPhone with only spit.

Today’s top stories