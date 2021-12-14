‘Ain’t that ur job’: Instacart shopper complains about person with ‘115 item’ order in viral TikTok, sparking debate

In a now-viral TikTok, an alleged Instacart shopper complained that she picked up an order for someone who bought “115 items” at the grocery store.

The short video, posted by user @kierra.diamond, shows her checking out at a grocery store while a cashier rings up the items. There’s a full load of items on the cashier’s conveyor belt, plus an entire cart full of groceries.

The video itself features text overlay that reads: “To the person with 115 items on Instacart,” followed by the unamused face emoji.

But not everyone was sympathetic to the TikToker. In the comments section, some users pointed out that she signed up for this job.

“Ain’t that ur job,” one user wrote.

“Is Instacart not for grocery shopping?” a second questioned.

“So you guys expect [a] one item order,” a third viewer wrote. “If you don’t want to deliver groceries, get another job.”

These comments seemingly prompted @kierra.diamond to address why she willingly took such a large order. In her own comment, she explained that working for Instacart was not her “job,” but a “side hustle.” She also said that she accepted the order because it was $87 and that people were taking her TikTok too seriously.

“It’s a TikTok.. literally just a TikTok,” she wrote.

And not everyone wasn’t on her side. Indeed, it seemed that another good chunk of viewers thought the amount of groceries ordered was ridiculous, too.

“They know they’re wrong,” one person wrote.

“Never. Better be $50 or more,” a second commented.

“If there’s anything Instacart and Doordash customers have it’s the audacity,” a third wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to @kierra.diamond via TikTok comment.

