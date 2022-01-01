‘Yet again I’m outside with alcohol’: Instacart worker shows problem with booze delivery in viral TikTok

TikToker @sexyshawn13 showed one of the problems with delivering alcohol through Instacart, as she chronicled her misadventures dealing with a customer who wouldn’t answer the door.

In her video, @sexyshawn13 is standing outside a shopper’s house at night, while carrying a paper bag full of alcohol.

“Yet again, I’m outside with alcohol and I can’t deliver the order because they are not coming outside,” she said. “I gotta scan they ID and I can’t because they’re not coming outside.”

(According to Instacart’s alcohol policy, customers wanting alcohol delivered must provide a photo ID showing their birthday at delivery. Shoppers also can’t deliver alcohol to intoxicated persons or leave alcohol unattended.)

@sexyshawn13 said she waited on the customer for nearly 10 minutes and called various times to no avail. As she told her story, she revealed the liquor that the customer purchased: Hennessy, along with two other large bottles that looked like either liquor or wine.

“I’m definitely not going to return this shit, so I hope they come out,” she said.

Instacart shoppers are paid by the order, according to Mashed.

It’s not clear exactly how long @sexyshawn13 had to wait before she got a response, but in a follow-up video, she said she ended up getting in contact with the customer and completing the sale.

Still, TikTokers thought the customer was in the wrong for making @sexyshawn13 wait that long. Others gave tips for what she should do should this happen again.

“I hope you got a great tip for all that aggravation!!” one viewer said.

“Babe, never wait for more than 5 mins,” another TikToker wrote. “Your time is worth money.”

“If u contact support when u wait more than like 5 minutes or something like that u get a bump!” commented one user. “Like $5-$10 extra depending on how long ur waiting!!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @sexyshawn13 via TikTok comment and Instacart via email.

