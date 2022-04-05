‘What it’s like traveling as a woman’: TikToker discovers the inside of her hotel room can be seen through peephole

A new fear has been unlocked for many TikTokers: reversed peepholes.

According to a now-viral TikTok, user Erin (@erinvabney) noticed something was amiss with her hotel door’s peephole at the Bellagio hotel.

She filmed her experience and posted the video to TikTok. The video amassed over 1.3 million views.

“What it’s like traveling as a woman. Always check your peepholes. Mine was installed backwards so anyone could see into my hotel room,” she wrote in the video’s caption. “It’s very common for peepholes to be tampered.”

The video shows how the inside of the hotel room can be viewed from the outside, through the peephole.

Many were taken aback by this discovery, with some commenters admitting they didn’t know such a thing was possible.

“Another thing woman have to worry about,” one commenter stated. “People are soo sick!”

“I check beds and mirrors, [but] this is a new one for me,” another added.

“Never would have thought to check that,” a third agreed. “Thank you!”

Other commenters hoped that Erin turned this complaint into a free room.

“The front desk would be getting a call real quick and that stay would’ve been comped,” one user wrote.

Other users expressed surprise that this happened at the Bellagio, which is often thought of as an upscale hotel.

“You would think nicer hotels would be more careful with things like that but you never know,” a commenter wrote.

But, as other users noted, it doesn’t matter how much a hotel costs—all sorts of peepholes can be tampered with.

“​​It doesn’t matter what level of hotel honestly—prior guests may have done it,” a user said. “I always cover them.”

The Bellagio did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via email. Erin did not immediately respond to Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment.

