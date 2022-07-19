‘It’s the audacity for me’: TikToker tells storytime about how bubbly HR rep wouldn’t disclose salary up front in hiring call

In a viral video, TikToker Ro (@roro_inthecity) told a storytime about a peppy HR representative who interview him and didn’t disclose the salary for the role up front. Ro says this is “deception.”

“These companies need to do better,” the overlay text of the video said.

“If the starting pay is under $20 and you work in HR, please do not call a candidate being all happy and outgoing,” he said at the beginning of the two-minute, 43-second video.

After meeting the 4-year degree and experience requirements, Ro explained how the HR representative for the company he was interviewing for told him they would discuss salary at the end of the call.

“That’s the most important thing when you get a job. Nobody works a job just because they like the company,” he said.

The woman went over the day-to-day tasks, and recognized that the company is going to “work you hard.” Ro mentioned how the job description on Indeed did not match what the HR rep was telling him.

“She finally gets to the pay and she says the pay is going to be $14.50 per hour,” he said. “You want me to do all of this work, fly to Nevada for a two-week training and y’all only pay $14.50 an hour?”

Roe says after HR notified him that the pay was non-negotiable, Ro said that the pay was not good enough. The woman, acknowledging Ro has a good resume, talked to her superiors and reportedly came back to offer $15 an hour.

“No, that’s still not good enough,” he said. “Like people cannot survive off of $14.50 or $15 an hour anymore. This isn’t 2007.”

Ro declined the job only to have HR reportedly reach out 6 months later to offer the same job at $15 an hour. He declined.

“Y’all realize the companies that pay the least amount of money, their HR people are always like the most outgoing and the most bubbly, only to tell you you’re getting paid $14 an hour,” he said, ending the video.

In the comments section, users agree with Ro.

“They’re so bubbly cause they know the pay is bs and they wanna butter you up before they break the news,” one user said.

“HAHAHAHAHA as a recruiter this is ridiculous, salary expectations should be talked about upfront. If they don’t disclose they aren’t paying enough,” commented another.

“It’s the fact they require you to have a degree & experience just to be getting paid nothing. It’s the audacity for me,” a third user said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ro via TikTok comment.

