‘Someone pls hire me to do this’: Despite days where they ‘can’t catch a break,’ Tiktok’s hottest job is payroll administrator

TikToker Diana Martinez spends most of her days laminating and creating PowerPoint presentations, finding happiness in her job. What’s her secret? Work in HR.

In a viral video, Martinez garnered over 2.1 million views as she recorded herself laminating papers and listening to music.

“If someone would have told me this is what I would be doing as a HR/Payroll Administrator, I would have started my career a long time ago,” the overlay text on the video said.

Martinez’s TikTok page is dedicated to sharing behind-the-scenes of working in HR, how to get into the industry, and the highs and lows of the job. While she loves inspiring others, Martinez hopes to teach others to “go for what you want.”

“[Go] after what you want regardless the degree. I don’t have a degree in my field but rather in the medical field and that didn’t stop me from pursuing my current title,” she told The Daily Dot.

However, her job is not as easy as it may look.

“Disclaimer: Some days are tough, can’t catch a break and some days are like this, more relaxed,” she said.

In the comments section, users ask about the day-to-day and share their own experiences.

“Someone pls hire me to do this,” one user said.

“HR here, some days I’m making pretty powerpoint slides and the next I’m dealing with the highest volume of issues ever,” another commented.

“No tea no shade but how big is the company? Bc I can assure you, companies over 500 employees, this is NOT what HR & PR does,” a third user said.

Martinez responded, agreeing with the user.

“Nope, you are correct! I worked for a huge corporate thousands of employees and it was stressful and underpaid! I’m happy here work and pay,” she said.

Today’s top stories