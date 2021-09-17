‘Shocking and tragic’: Hostess attacked after asking tourists for vaccination cards

In a viral video shared by NBC News reporter Adam Harding, a group of tourists attacks a restaurant hostess after she requests their vaccination cards in New York City.

The video begins in the middle of the fight outside of the popular New York City restaurant, Carmine’s. The hostess stand nearly tips over as the tourists repeatedly punch her in the face and body.

The hostess reportedly received bruises and scratches to the face, chest, and arm.

Carmine’s on the UWS says a hostess was assaulted after asking a group for proof of Covid vaccine to eat inside. “It’s a shocking and tragic situation when one of our valued employees is assaulted for doing their job – as required by city policies…” @NBCNewYork after football. pic.twitter.com/xrqZoNm74R — Adam Harding (@HardingReports) September 17, 2021

Restaurants are mandated to require proof of COVID vaccination for indoor dining in New York as stated in a recent executive order.

“It’s a shocking and tragic situation when one of our valued employees is assaulted for doing their job—as required by city policies—and trying to make a living,” Carmine’s said in a statement to NBC. “Our focus right now is caring for our employee and the rest of our restaurant family … This is the absolute last experience any of our employees should ever endure and any customers witness.”

The New York Police Department confirmed with the Daily Dot that the tourists, who are from Texas, have been charged with assault and criminal mischief and were told to appear in court on Oct. 10.

The Hospitality Alliance responded to the incident with a post on Twitter asking New York to “increase penalties for assaulting restaurant workers” for enforcing COVID-19 protocols.

The Daily Dot reached out to Carmine’s.

