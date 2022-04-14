‘My toxic trait is that I wouldn’t eat it’: A homeless man cooked a woman a steak over a sewer, and TikTok has thoughts

A viral TikTok showed a homeless man cooking a steak for a woman over a sewer in Los Angeles, and commenters had quite a bit to say.

Hayli Wheeler (@hayliwheeler) shared footage of the man, as well as the makeshift kitchen. “Will always be my favorite story to tell,” Wheeler captioned the video, which received nearly 323,000 views as of April 14.

In the video, two homeless men are seen alongside a pot being used as a fireplace, with another pot on top with the steak. According to Hayli’s TikTok, the set-up was over a sewer.

The homeless man’s kind act prompted mixed reactions from TikTok viewers. Several said he was a prime example of chivalry.

“chivalry ain’t dead,” one viewer commented.

“The homeless are more humble and loving than most of us more fortunate,” another viewer commented. Wheeler replied to the comment, saying, “They are always so sweet! I always try to go have a conversation with them. (Trust me my friends can confirm lol) You never know their story.”

“If he wanted to he would,” one viewer wrote, referencing the term that went viral on TikTok for calling out double standards and a lack of effort from men when dating.

Some viewers questioned if Wheeler actually ate the steak.

“Okay but did you eat it?” one user asked.

“my toxic trait is that I wouldn’t eat it,” another user confessed. Someone else replied to them, saying, “My toxic trait is that I would.”

Historically, Los Angeles has been called the “homeless capital of the world”. As of 2020, 66,433 people within the greater Los Angeles area reportedly experienced homelessness. While the city and state have invested billions into housing projects and social welfare, tent cities remain.

Wheeler did not confirm or deny on TikTok whether she ate the steak. The Daily Dot reached out to Wheeler via TikTok comment.

