‘Plenty of nap spots up there’: TikToker says Home Depot workers climb to the top of the aisle racks to ‘hide’

A TikToker who claims to be a Home Depot worker posted several videos of himself “hiding” while at work.

In response to one of these videos, a TikToker who also claims to have worked with Home Depot as a store resetter alleged they found Home Depot workers climbing up aisle racking to hide.

“I do whole store resets for Home Depot. The amount of spots I find climbing into y’alls racking is ridiculous,” they said.

@arizonamarty made a video of himself on top of one of the racks, seemingly sarcastically expressing shock at the revelation. “Bruh, people are hiding up here? … You mean to tell me, people from Home Depot get up here and hide out?” he questions.

“Y’all taking napS up here?!” the text overlay continues to question.

The TikToker implies he’s a Home Depot worker throughout his TikTok account. He, however, doesn’t have any videos in uniform.

The video was posted on May 11 and has received over 200,000 views.

Viewers in the comments section are sharing their tips for avoiding having to actually work.

“Behind the bath tubs in the over heads is the best spot to avoid work,” one said.

“Worked night freight team at HD before I joined the AF. Worked hardware and plumbing. Plenty of nap spots up there,” another added.

A third claimed their friend held “a hose in the garden section his whole shift.”

“Wait until you see the Sam’s club apartments,” another claimed with a crying laughing emoji.

