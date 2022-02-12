‘I was in the f*cking bathroom’: Home Depot employee gets locked inside store after closing in viral TikTok

A TikToker’s video showing her panicked reaction to being locked inside a Home Depot after close has garnered 2.2 million views on the platform.

In the video, Imara (@imarajadore) films herself walking around the Home Depot store that she works at, telling viewers that her manager closed 10 minutes early and locked up the store while she was in the bathroom.

Multiple commenters told her to call her manager, but she explained in several replies to her comment section that all of the phone numbers that she has to contact her bosses are for the store directly. She said she doesn’t have any cell phone numbers or other methods of reaching them beyond the numbers for building.

“I’m walking around this store trying to figure out—the alarm should have [gone] off,” she says of the store. “The music is still going on. They don’t turn the music off?”

She also said there was no announcement that anyone was leaving and locking up over the intercom. Eventually, a silent fire alarm in the building was tripped, and the fire department arrived to let her out of the building.

The next day, she shared an update with her viewers stating that she had not been contacted by her managers regarding the incident.

“My sister said that I should go in there and communicate what happened last night, but the fire department—I really honestly think they didn’t even mention me at all because last night, I was like, ‘Should I stay and wait for my manager?’ Because I’m in the store and I’m not supposed to be in the store. They were like, ‘Why would you do that? It’s a fire detector, the fire alarm went off. Like, you could leave, I wouldn’t want to stay.’ That’s what they were saying to me. I just left so I honestly think the fire department didn’t even mention me.”

Commenters insisted it wasn’t Imara’s fault that she got locked in the store and that it wouldn’t make sense for her to lose her job, as she expressed was one of her fears in the video.

“If anything your supervisor should be in trouble,” one commenter wrote.

“You should be good,” another commenter wrote. “The closing manager was at fault! Also, I’d make sure before you leave your next shift that you have updated contact information for all managers. You should never not know who to call in a situation.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Imara via TikTok DM and a comment on the video, as well as to Home Depot directly via email.

