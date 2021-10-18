‘I’m on the board of directors’: HOA Karen allegedly doesn’t believe Black woman walking dog is her neighbor, threatens to call police

A viral video of a white woman arguing with a Black woman and her family, apparently claiming they do not live in her neighborhood and threatening to call the police, has caught the attention of Reddit and TikTok users alike.

The video was posted two days ago to TikTok by @ninjanashbash, who captioned the video, “My White neighbor doesn’t believe a black women like myself can live in her neighborhood.”

The dispute seems to be about whether or not it’s OK for the Black woman to walk her dog on this park-like piece of private property. According to the woman who posted the video, the Karen was disputing whether or not she lived in the neighborhood. It’s also possible that the Karen was being a stickler for rules and saying that no one was allowed to walk their dogs on this particular grassy strip of private property. It’s unclear where the viral video took place.

“I’ll just call the cops. They’re ready for you. They are so ready for you… This is private property,” the Karen says.

Despite the so-called Karen’s threats, the video ends before the woman can make such a call, and it is unclear whether she ends up calling the police.

“Go ahead Karen,” the woman filming the encounter responds.

“I’m on the board of directors,” the Karen also claims, presumably regarding their HOA.

When it was posted to TikTok, the video earned less than 1,000 views and 43 comments. After it made its way to r/PublicFreakout, it had gained 620 comments from users who took the opportunity to roast the woman making the accusations.

“They always say, ‘I’m going to call the cops,’ then act like they’re going to, but don’t commit to it, because they know what they’re getting themselves into,” u/I_Brain_You wrote.

Another commenter joked her dog had been better behaved than the screaming woman, noting: “All bark; no bite. Her dog is more well behaved.”

Another criticized the woman for being so pressed about people walking their dog to begin with.

“Why don’t people just mind their own fucken business?” u/antoniv1 wrote. “Even IF she didn’t live there, she’s simply walking her dog. I live in an HOA condo complex. I wouldn’t give a flying fuck if someone from another neighborhood walked their dog in our complex park.”

On TikTok, where the video was originally posted, commenters praised @ninjanashbash for her restraint in dealing with the so-called Karen.

“You had great restraint,” one commenter wrote. “I want to smack her. Did she call the cops or did she tuck her racist tail and go home?”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @ninjanashbash via TikTok DM regarding the video.

