A Hinge match messaged a woman and said that he was trying to have unprotected sex with women while the federal right to abortions lasts. The misogynistic comment followed a leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion that suggests that it will overturn Roe v. Wade.

TikToker Ramya (@devpatelssimp) posted a video showing a screenshot of the man’s message to her on Tuesday, which reads, “Honestly just here to put Roe v Wade to use while I still can.”

The implication in the man’s message is that he hopes to have unprotected sex with women while the right to an abortion is nationally protected, so if he gets someone pregnant, there’s a higher chance they will be able to abort the baby.

“Dating apps are the trenches,” Ramya wrote in the video’s overlay text. By Wednesday, her TikTok had over 208,000 views.

In a comment on the video, Ramya confirmed that the man’s remark was his “opening line” to her and that the two hadn’t been messaging prior to him referencing Roe v. Wade. Ramya told the Daily Dot in an Instagram direct message that she responded to the man and asked if he was “serious.”

“He said ‘That one was a gamble,'” Ramya told the Daily Dot. “Then I unmatched.”

Ramya said that the man’s offensive joke so soon after the draft was leaked was “jarring.”

“It was embarrassing for him to rely on a cheap joke about the matter as a way of bringing up potentially having sex,” she said. “I’ve seen the way white men have historically acted more disrespectful to women of color (including me and my friends) on dating apps than white women and this seemed like a classic case of that.”

Commenters were appalled that a man joked about a policy change that could lead to abortion being banned in up to 25 states. As described by Amnesty International, abortion is “basic healthcare” for people with uteruses.

“It must be nice to be able to joke about these things,” @idiot___sandwich commented.

“Love how it’s a complete joke to them,” @signsofthetimes wrote.

“They think what’s happening to us is funny,” @rae.catherine commented.

Ramya agreed with commenters’ disappointment in her former Hinge match.

“People who don’t have uteruses don’t have the right to make jokes about legislative action that affects people who do have uteruses and have to live the consequences of those actions,” she said.

