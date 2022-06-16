Office worker allegedly finds hidden camera disguised as coat hook in the bathroom

A woman says she discovered a hidden camera in her office bathroom. Her TikTok video on the matter features what she claims is a camera hidden inside a hook hanging from the door.

The TikTok video, posted by Vanessa Lee (@texicana208), has been viewed over 528,000 times. In it, a man takes a black hook from the door in the bathroom. It was facing the toilet. He turns the hook around to reveal the alleged camera as Lee films.

Lee allegedly found several hidden cameras in her workplace. In her first video featuring an alleged hidden camera, she says she discovered one under her desk.

She said via text overlay that she looked up the company that makes the cameras and then “went around the rest of the office … looking for anything that looked like the gadgets they sold.” That’s when, she claims, she found the one in the bathroom.

She alleges only a few employees have access to the restroom.

In her next video, she features a “clothes hook hidden camera” listing on Amazon. It’s made by NANIBO, according to the Amazon listing, and appears to be the same one she found in the restroom. She is crying in the video. “Confirming what I thought I had found,” she wrote via text overlay.

Lee noted via text overlay in another video she left the camera underneath her desk.

Lee told the Daily Dot she discovered that camera after reaching for her bag, which was under her desk. “That little blue light caught my attention. And then I noticed the cord,” she said.

“I followed the cord, and when I yanked on it … [the] camera came out,” she said. “I had no idea which way it was facing.”

In her video, she said she left the camera but “barely plugged in” and set up one of her own, hoping that whoever allegedly set it up would return to fix it.

“I was baiting him, basically. I wanted him to come in, whoever it was, to come in and see why it wasn’t working. And it worked,” she told the Daily Dot.

The following video features footage of a man looking underneath her desk. “6am got a notification from the camera we set up in my office. It sensed motion. He did indeed come to see why it wasn’t working,” the text overlay on that video reads. She censored the man’s face in this clip. The man bends over in the footage on his way out. Lee alleges that he is plugging something else into her wall outlet at this moment.

In the following video, Lee showcases what the man allegedly plugged in: another alleged hidden camera. She claims that camera notified the man of her presence and that he showed up at her office door moments later. She claims the police were called to the office, and officers found the package the camera came in. She showcases the package in the video. It’s a package for a camera disguised as a phone charger.

In her last video on the matter, she shows a criminal trespass warning that’s heavily censored. “In the hands of the law now,” she wrote via text overlay.

She also implied she left the job, saying she’s starting “a new job on Monday.”

Lee told the Daily Dot that officers with the Beaumont Police Department were the ones who showed up at the office. Lee said that in addition to issuing him a trespassing warning, police also took the man’s phone. “But he was not arrested. So nothing has been done to him yet,” she added.

She said she found the cameras in June of 2021 and that she posted the videos to TikTok to bring “awareness” to what happened after being unhappy with how the police handled the matter. “I have had no progress from the police. I haven’t had updates, so I went to TikTok with it,” Lee said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the Beaumont Police Department.

