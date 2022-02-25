‘Is everyone else’s Starbucks this petty?’: TikToker says Starbucks worker filled drink halfway after she asked for ‘no ice’

A TikToker has gone viral after a Starbucks barista allegedly only filled her drink halfway when she asked for no ice.

TikTok user @chronicavida ordered a latte with no ice at her usual Starbucks location inside a GE store, only to receive a few ounces of the drink. When she asked for it to be filled to the top, the barista allegedly said she could, but for 70 cents more.

“I’m crying, I asked for no ice and she gave me this with a straight face,” the TikTok’s overlay text reads. The creator proceeds to show the drink while lipsyncing to a warped version of Daddy Yankee’s “Gasolina.”

The video has since amassed 1.2 million views, sparking debate from both Starbucks baristas and customers in the comments.

“Please, my coworkers do this sometimes, or if someone asks for a surprise drink we give them water,” a comment with 12,000 likes read.

“POV: Starbucks starting this trend to stop us from ordering no ice,” another wrote.

Other commenters criticized the creator for even asking for no ice, speculating that the request is unfair.

“Same as going to a bar and getting a cocktail no ice,” one user wrote. “You’re not getting extra alcohol for standard price, same goes for coffee.”

“Kinda controversial but this makes me so happy as a Starbucks employee LOL,” another commented.

Many other viewers claiming to be Starbucks employees explained what probably caused the barista to make the drink that way.

“They have to follow the rules because if numbers of ingredients and money don’t add up in the end someone will be blamed,” one shared.

“There are recipes and measurements for all the drinks… we can’t just make new measurements when you ask for no ice,” another replied.

Still, other baristas claimed it’s not really that deep.

“I’m a barista it’s not like the milk come out of our paychecks come on yall,” they wrote.

The TikToker posted a follow-up video giving more context to the situation.

“Is everyone else’s Starbucks also this petty?” she starts.

“All of my friends who’ve worked at Starbucks said same drink with no ice you get more drink same price,” she continued. “Rasheeda wanted to be petty today!”

The TikToker said they did not ask for a receipt, so there’s no proof of the debacle she endured.

While other commenters debated whether the type of drink had something to do with it, others were coming to terms with how much they pay for coffee at Starbucks.

All this showed me was I’m paying $6 for less than half a cup of coffee,” a user lamented. “And mostly ice.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via Instagram and Starbucks via email.

