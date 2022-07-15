‘This is where u put the budget?’: TikToker records gun control hologram at airport security, sparking debate

A TikToker captured a gun control hologram on display at Atlanta International Airport.

In a video posted on July 13 by Hallie (@comrade.egg), a hologram that shows a gun with a red line through it and says “no weapons allowed” flashes above passengers as they wait in line for airport security.

“We can’t get gun control but we can get a No Weapons Allowed hologram in the airport,” Hallie wrote in the video’s overlay text. They also identified themselves as having been in the Atlanta International Airport in November when a passenger’s gun accidentally went off and injured three people.

On Friday, Hallie’s video had over 2.2 million views.

Thus far in 2022, there have been over 300 mass shootings in the U.S. While Congress has passed gun control legislation at the end of last month to ensure that it’s harder for young gun buyers to purchase weapons, the Supreme Court “nullified” concealed carry laws in New York City, meaning its easier for gun owners to get a permit to carry their weapon in the city.

Some commenters agreed with Hallie’s sentiment that the hologram is ineffective.

“We saw that on the way home and were like ??? This is where u put the budget?” @welsh.bastard commented.

“Hologram convinced me to stop using my gun,” @and_2912_others wrote. “Hologram is good and beautiful.”

“’Hehe, I’ve got my guns hidden away, and- oh they’ve got a no weapons hologram! Curses! Foiled again!’” @archieandbren commented.

Others argued that the hologram itself is a form of gun control.

“Will surely stop someone who accidentally brings a gun,” @juke119 wrote.

“Its got the same effect gun control does though,” @dibblemesum commented.

“Bro this is a form of gun control,” @juicelov3r wrote. “They are controlling where guns can be.”

And some were just surprised at the hologram itself.

“HOLOGRAMS ARE REAL??” @spookyghostfield commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Hallie via TikTok comment. A spokesperson for Atlanta International Airport told the Daily Dot in an email that they are working on a statement.

