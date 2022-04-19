‘How are people filled with this much hate’: Grubhub driver allegedly returns to cafe just to harass trans worker￼

A viral TikTok video shows a Grubhub worker allegedly harassing a transgender worker at a cafe in Philadelphia.

Footage of the incident was uploaded by another worker at the cafe, TikToker Mya (@suhmyyuh). In the video, she calls the police about the Grubhub worker.

In the video, the alleged Grubhub worker enters the cafe, The Monkey & The Elephant, while recording on his phone. The TikToker says he harassed her trans co-worker the week before and that he came back to do it again that day.

While on the phone with police, Mya explains the man, who she identifies as a customer, wasn’t allowed to be at the cafe. In the background, someone else says to the man, “You harassed me and discriminated…”

Mya says on the phone to police that the man assaulted and verbally abused the cafe’s workers. He also allegedly refused to leave the cafe.

“What are you? Are you a man, or a woman?” he asks before eventually walking out.

The transgender worker (@alaynekendall) identified herself in a series of three comments on the TikTok.

“I’m the trans worker in the video (1) this guy is a grub hub driver that came in last week to pick up a grub hub order and got (upset) i didn’t assistant that another worker did,” the worker wrote. “He proceeded to call me out for what i identify as and refused to leave, he came back again today just to harass me for my gender, even parked in the street a few stores down to have time to get in his car and pull off incase police came.”

A representative for The Monkey & The Elephant told the Daily Dot that the cafe is taking measures to protect its workers.

“A grub hub driver came to our business to pick up an order, was disrespectful to one of our employees and as a result is banned from our cafe. We also closed our grubhub account due to this issue with their driver,” the representative said.

The representative added that it is “in the middle of a few other protective measures” but that they “can’t share the details due to privacy concerns and in order to ensure the safety of our employees.”

The TikTok video received 2.9 million views as of Tuesday, and viewers were confused by the man’s harassment.

“Do these people have nothing better to do?” one viewer commented on the video.

“How are people filled with this much hate,” another viewer asked.

“he literally drove down their wasting his gas just to harass someone LITERALLY OBSESSED,” one viewer commented.

Others thanked Mya for trying to protect the trans worker.

“Thank you for protecting her, yall make sure she gets to her car/home safely after each shift,” one user commented.

“Thank you for protecting trans people,” another user said.

In her own TikTok video, the trans worker said the alleged Grubhub worker lost his job after repeatedly harassing her.

The Daily Dot reached out to TikTok users @suhmyyuh and @alaynekendall via TikTok comment and to Grubhub and The Monkey & The Elephant via email.

