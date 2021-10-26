‘Why Caucasians always think we look like Bey?’: Viral TikTok of girl telling Black girl she looks like Beyoncé sparks debate

A viral TikTok video shows a Black girl in a ball gown wondering, “Why Caucasians always think we look like (Beyoncé)?” after receiving a compliment from another woman.

TikTok user @prncssrii filmed and posted the video, which has received over 372,000 views since being posted a day ago. The caption reads: “LMFAO LIKE NO.”

The brief video shows her filming herself in a full-length bathroom mirror.

A woman comments on her look, saying, “You’re now Beyoncé. I know you got that before.”

“Why caucasians always think we look like bey?” @prncssrii questioned in the text overlay.

Viewers in the comments section were divided over the compliment, with some saying the TikToker was making something out of nothing. Others, especially other Black women, are arguing that those users are missing the point and are explaining that using Beyoncé as a default for Black beauty is problematic.

“Just take the compliment damn. People always gotta have a problem with something,” one said.

Another noted how the TikToker’s look was similar to Beyoncé’s iconic goddess dress she wore to the 2017 Grammys.

“Y’all purposefully missing her point in the comments,” one woman wrote, to which @prncssrii responded, “!!! LMAFOO.”

“She never said it was an issue, though,” another commenter stated. “She just asked why when white people compliment Black people that usually say they look like Beyoncé or Rihanna.”

Noting that commenter hit the mark, @prncssrii responded, “EXACTLY.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @prncssrii for comment.

