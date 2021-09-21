Coroner confirms Gabby Petito’s remains found in Wyoming, death ruled a homicide

The Teton County Coroner confirmed today that human remains found in Wyoming on Sunday are those of missing woman Gabby Petito.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results. pic.twitter.com/JoHenMZ9UU — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 21, 2021

The coroner, Dr. Brent Blue identified the remains and initially determined the manner of death as homicide. An exact cause of death is pending final autopsy results.

FBI Denver tweeted the information today along with a statement from Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider:

“The FBI’s commitment to justice is at the forefront of each and every investigation. The FBI and our partners remain dedicated to ensuring anyone responsible for or complicit in Ms. Petito’s death is held accountable for their actions. Mr. Brian Laundrie has been named a person of interest. Anyone with information concerning Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts should contact the FBI.”

Petito’s body was found in a remote part of Grand Teton National Park in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

The 22-year-old disappeared late last month while on a cross-country trip with fiancé Laundrie. Petito last spoke to her family on Aug. 25, and Laundrie returned to his parents’ house in Florida where both he and Petito lived on Sept. 1. He was driving Petito’s car, but she was not with him.

Ten days later, the family reported her missing.

Laundrie was initially reported a person of interest in the case but wasn’t charged. He then disappeared himself last week, causing a manhunt. As of Tuesday evening, he is still missing.

Locals have been harassing Laundrie’s parents outside of their home, demanding to know his whereabouts and all of their roles in the disappearance. The family has maintained that they do not know where he is.

Today’s top stories