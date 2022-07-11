‘Why is no one talking about how she was treated like the help???’: TikToker says friend’s family kicked her out of vacation 3 days in

A TikToker recently went viral after claiming that she was invited on vacation with her friend’s family, only to be kicked out three days later.

In a series of videos, TikTok user Leah (@claibornebaby) documents her journey home and gives viewers her version of the events that led to her leaving the trip.

Leah revealed the full story after a video she posted on the topic went viral, amassing over 5.2 million views.

“When you thought your friends parents would be okay if you came to Martha’s vineyard with them for a week but on day 3 they make you go home,” she writes in the text overlaying the video. The TikTok shows her sitting on a bench with her luggage.

This immediately caused a debate in comments, with some saying that Leah was in the right no matter how she ended up on the trip.

“Even if the kid invited her without tell parents, that’s a private thing they discuss with their kid LATER,” one user wrote.

“I’m sorry, if you take your child’s friend with you to an island they are your child until it’s time to go home,” another echoed.

Some took the opposing view, saying that there must be more to the story that Leah is not revealing.

“This sounds like we’re only getting one side of the story,” one TikToker commented.

“Parts of this story are MISSING,” a second added.

She then posted another video with a similar sentiment, this one showing her flight back.

In response to comments questioning her take on the situation, Leah followed up her video with another TikTok that offers more insight into her view of what happened.

In summary, she says that her friend invited her on the trip and was aware of how long she would be staying with the family.

When she arrived, she says her wants and needs were not considered, and she was frequently made to feel like she did not belong. For example, she says she was made to carry everyone’s luggage to their rooms, carry and set up accommodations for the beach, and follow the family on their trip without being asked for her input.

She also claims she was told that she had to watch the family’s daughter, with the family getting upset when she was on her phone talking to family, as that meant she was not watching the daughter.

“They were just rude people in general,” she says. “They told me in the middle of the trip that I would have to give up my room for people that were coming over later in the week, despite the fact that they had four rooms and eight beds, and they knew that I’d be there for the entire trip.”

Incidents like these piled up on Leah’s psyche, she says, eventually causing her to ask the family for some space.

“It seemed like they wanted to have their family time. They got offended by this, and essentially stranded me,” she claims. “They wanted me to go home.”

Leah notes that she had been with the family for a total of five days, though the first two days were spent traveling to Martha’s Vineyard, where she had only been for three days before they asked her to leave.

She ended up taking a flight back to New York City where her parents picked her up and drove her back home, concluding her unpleasant travels.

In comments, the debate raged on, with some still claiming that Leah wasn’t telling the whole story, and others saying that no matter the missing details, Leah’s story shows that the family members were not good hosts.

“Bestie, this is a partial truth at best,” one commenter shared.

In contrast, another stated, “Why is no one talking about how she was treated like the help??? She had to carry their luggage and set things up?! And watch THEIR kid?!?!”

“it sounds like ur friend invited you on a family trip and the family didn’t approve of you going,” a third concluded.

The Daily Dot reached out to Leah via TikTok comment.

